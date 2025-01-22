Iraqi Forces kill four ISIS militants in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces killed four members of the Islamic State (ISIS) during an ambush in the desert of western Al-Anbar province, a security source said on Wednesday.

“After monitoring their movements…the security force engaged with the ISIS cell, killing all four militants,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that the force destroyed two vehicles belonging to the group during the operation, stressing, “The situation in the area is under full control.”

The operation is part of ongoing Iraqi efforts to dismantle ISIS cells across the country. Last week, security forces arrested seven ISIS operatives accused of surveilling military and paramilitary sites, including bases of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Separately, a judicial source in Al-Najaf reported the detention of a suspect linked to the murder of a police officer and a security member in the province’s north. Investigations uncovered the suspect’s ties to a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced the arrest of a woman responsible for distributing financial support to ISIS families and producing military uniforms for the group in Kirkuk.