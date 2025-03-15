Iraq launches $13M infrastructure projects in ISIS-affected areas

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched the executive work on 14 projects as part of the first batch of infrastructure and rehabilitation initiatives in Sinjar District and the Nineveh Plains areas.

These projects, with a total cost of 18 billion dinars (13.68 million USD) and funded by the Sinjar and Nineveh Plains Reconstruction Fund, are part of a series of developmental efforts aimed at rebuilding Sinjar District, the Nineveh Plains, and the Zummar and Qahtaniyah districts, which were subjected to systematic attacks by ISIS, al-Sudani said, according to a statement from his media office.

The initiatives reportedly include the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and development of the main roads linking towns and villages of varying lengths, with the second batch set to include efforts for additional areas.

The PM reiterated his government's commitment to “ending displacement, implementing development projects as a catalyst for IDP return, and securing essential services such as water, electricity, education, and healthcare under an emergency response plan.”

Additionally, al-Sudani pointed to plans to implement other projects like the Sinjar University, confirming that Sinjar and the Nineveh Plains possess “abundant natural resources, qualifying them to become economic hubs that boost development and create job opportunities.”