PM al-Sudani on 2014 genocide: Yazidis essential to Iraqi identity

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani underscored, on Sunday, that Yazidis, along with Christians, Turkmen, Shabaks, and Sabeans, are essential components of Iraq’s cultural fabric and contribute to its national identity and development.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 11th anniversary of the 2014 Yazidi genocide by ISIS, al-Sudani pledged continued government action to address the long-term consequences of the massacre, according to his media office.

He announced a package of executive and legislative steps, including plans to renovate the Lalish Temple, one of the holiest Yazidi religious sites and a major destination for global pilgrimage, affirming the government’s commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice, and intensifying efforts to recover abductees and clarify the fate of the missing.

More than ten years after the attack, nearly 2,600 Yazidi women and girls are still unaccounted for, while forensic teams continue exhuming and identifying remains from mass graves across Sinjar and surrounding areas.

The prime minister also called on all Iraqis, including the Yazidi community, to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections on November 11.