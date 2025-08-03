Iraq renews pledge of justice for Yazidi genocide survivors

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On the 11th anniversary of the Sinjar massacre, Iraq renewed its appeal for international recognition and concrete action to address the enduring impact of the 2014 ISIS campaign against the Yazidi community.

In a statement on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani urged the government to intensify efforts to locate the missing, accelerate the exhumation of burial sites, and ensure full enforcement of the Yazidi Survivors Law—enacted in 2021 to provide legal status, financial aid, mental health support, and legal recourse for women enslaved by ISIS.

Over a decade later, nearly 2,600 Yazidi women and girls remain unaccounted for, while recovery teams continue to identify remains from mass graves scattered across Sinjar and nearby areas.

كلمة السيد رئيس مجلس النواب الدكتور محمود المشهداني في ذكرى الإبادة الجماعية التي تعرضت لها الطائفة الايزيديةhttps://t.co/hpBZ7m5YTX pic.twitter.com/XoJo60vBwY — مجلس النواب العراقي (@Parliament_iq) August 3, 2025

Al-Mashhadani also called for dedicated budget allocations to rebuild devastated regions, expand essential services to facilitate the return of displaced families, criminalize genocide through new legislation, and incorporate the “Yazidi tragedy” into Iraq’s national education curriculum. He emphasized Parliament’s responsibility to oversee implementation and hold relevant institutions accountable.

In turn, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah described the events in Sinjar as “among the most horrific crimes in recent history,” urging full implementation of the 2020 Sinjar Agreement, which aims to remove unauthorized armed groups and restore government control in the area.

The Foreign Ministry, in a separate statement, called for international recognition of the 2014 campaign as “genocide and crimes against humanity,” condemning the executions, kidnappings, and systematic abuse of minorities.

The ministry affirmed Iraq’s responsibility to uncover the fate of the missing and assist survivors, while its embassies continue to advocate for justice. It also stressed the need for coordinated efforts with humanitarian organizations and foreign governments to trace abductees and support community recovery.