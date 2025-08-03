EU marks Yazidi genocide anniversary

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, the European Union commemorated 11 years since ISIS’s genocide against Iraq’s Yazidi community, urging renewed efforts for justice and accountability.

In a statement, the EU Delegation to Iraq condemned the 2014 massacre in Sinjar, where thousands were executed and more than 7,000 women and children were abducted and enslaved, noting that “some young women were only recently reunited with their families.”

11 years since Da’esh committed a massacre against the Yazidi community in Sinjar. Thousands killed, 7000+ women & children abducted.The EU commemorates this tragedy, calls for justice, and urges full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement.https://t.co/neWWFrYDE5? pic.twitter.com/PHRCDnmXdT — EU in Iraq 🇪🇺🇮🇶 (@EUinIraq) August 3, 2025

The EU reaffirmed its support for Iraq’s sovereignty and social diversity, describing the Yazidis as an “integral part” of the country’s social fabric. However, it cautioned that insecurity and lack of essential services still prevent many displaced Yazidis from returning home.

The delegation called on both the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to advance accountability for ISIS crimes across all affected communities and to fully implement the 2020 Sinjar Agreement, which seeks to remove unauthorized armed groups and reestablish official governance in the district.

“Victims and survivors deserve justice, including the Yazidi community,” the statement concluded.