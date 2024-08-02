Iraqi PM to discuss with Kurdish members in Kirkuk Council forming the Governorate's administration

Shafaq News/ On Friday, an informed source reported that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to meet with members of the Kurdish blocs in the Kirkuk Provincial Council.

The source told Shafaq News, "The Kurdish bloc, represented by the PUK (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) and its five members, is set to meet with the Prime Minister in Baghdad on Saturday," explaining, "They will address several issues, including the formation of the provincial administration and power-sharing, with a focus on finalizing the formation of the Kirkuk provincial administration, appointing a candidate for the governorship, and selecting a council president, as well as establishing a consensus administration involving all winning blocs."

The source emphasized that "the meeting is crucial as the PUK is a key player in the Kirkuk administration formation process, demanding the governorship due to its status as the bloc with the most seats."

Notably, Kirkuk remains the only Governorate where the administration has not been formed, and positions have not been finalized since the elections."

Earlier on Friday, Kirkuk Provincial Council member Ahmad Ramzi announced progress in forming the government within the set timeframe, especially following the resolution of the Diyala crisis and the appointment of its council head and governor.

Ramzi told Shafaq News, "Kirkuk will see a breakthrough and alignment of viewpoints among political blocs, with attention turning to Kirkuk in the coming hours and days. This follows the consensus achieved in Diyala and the election of its governor and council president."

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, chaired by Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, who was relieved of his governorship for reaching retirement age but returned to council membership as its oldest member. Despite the participation of 16 members, including five from the PUK, two from the KDP, six from the Arab bloc representing sovereignty, leadership, and Arab alliance parties, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian representative, the session did not resolve the positions of council president and governor, leaving them pending political agreements.