Kirkuk Provincial Council session postponed following Prime Minister's Request

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Babylon and Kirkuk's Strength and Will Alliance blocs decided to postpone the Kirkuk Provincial Council second session scheduled for today until early next week in response to a request from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

A joint statement from the two blocs noted, "Following positive signals from some political forces in the Kirkuk Provincial Council and their request for additional time to organize their participation in the upcoming council session, and in response to Prime Minister al-Sudani's call, as well as the national political leaders' request for more time to accommodate all members, we have decided to postpone today's session to the beginning of next week."

The statement also emphasized the blocs' commitment to "completing the formation of the upcoming local government with the participation of all provincial components."

Earlier today, a source in Kirkuk revealed a "surprising" split within the Arab bloc, leading to a new agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to form a larger bloc for local governance and share key positions, including that of the governor and the council presidency.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the sudden political split in the Arab bloc saw three (out of 6) members align with the PUK to form a bloc with the largest number of seats." According to the initial agreement, a PUK candidate will assume the governorship, while one of the defected Arab bloc members will take on the role of the council president.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its first session on July 11, chaired by Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, who was relieved of his governorship due to reaching retirement age but retained his role as council president by virtue of being the oldest council member.

Despite the participation of 16 members in the session—including five from the PUK, two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), six from the Arab bloc representing Sovereignty (Al-Siyada), Leadership (Al-Kiyada), and the Arab Coalition, two from the Turkmen Front, and one Christian representative—the session did not resolve the positions of the council president and the governor, leaving these positions pending further political negotiations.