After 8-months deadlock, Kirkuk elects new governor and chairman

Shafaq News/ On Saturday evening, a decisive meeting in Baghdad resulted in the election of Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz as Chairman of the Kirkuk Provincial Council and Ribwar Taha as Governor, following over eight months of deadlock.

The source revealed that the meeting took place at the Al-Rashid Hotel in the Green Zone, with representatives from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Arab groups, and a Christian representative from the Kirkuk Provincial Council in attendance. It aimed to appoint a new governor and council president for the governorate.

“A preliminary agreement was reached to appoint Ribwar Taha as governor, Ibrahim al-Tamimi as deputy governor, and Mohammad Ibrahim al-Hafiz as council Chairman.” The source said.

Initially, Arab members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council had announced their boycott of the Baghdad meeting. However, the decision was later reversed by Ibrahim al-Hafiz, Raad Saleh, and Zaher al-Aasi.

Despite the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirming the results of the local election on January 21, the Kirkuk council has struggled to reach a quorum and elect a local government tasked with providing public services and maintaining security.

The disputed status of Kirkuk and its surrounding regions highlights unresolved issues outlined in Iraq’s permanent constitution. Article 140 provides mechanisms for resolving territorial disputes, but its implementation has stalled since 2007, fueling ongoing discord.

In 2017, federal forces recaptured Kirkuk from the Kurdish Peshmerga, exacerbating regional tensions. Recent incidents, including fatalities from security clashes, underscore the volatile environment affecting political negotiations.