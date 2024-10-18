Iran’s UN Mission compares Saddam Hussein's arrest to Sinwar's death

Shafaq News/ Iran's Mission to the United Nations drew a comparison between Yahya Sinwar, the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, last moments and the capture of the former Iraqi regime leader, Saddam Hussein.

"When US forces dragged a disheveled Saddam Hussein out of an underground hole, he begged them not to kill him despite being armed. Those who regarded Saddam as their model of resistance eventually collapsed," the statement said.

"However, when Muslims look up to Martyr Sinwar standing on the battlefield, in combat attire and out in the open, not in a hideout, facing the enemy, the spirit of resistance will be strengthened," the mission said. "He will become a model for the youth and children who will carry forward his path toward the liberation of Palestine. As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration."

Sinwar, believed by Israel to be the architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which prompted the ongoing war in theGaza Strip, was killed Thursday by theIsraeli army in Rafah. He has been a primary target for Israel since the recent confrontations began, particularly after being accused of orchestrating an attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people.