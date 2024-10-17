Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced, on Thursday, that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was assassinated in Gaza.

The Israeli military released images of the operation targeting Sinwar in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the assassination involved the Paratroopers Brigade, Battalion 450, and the elite Kfir Unit.

Israeli media circulated a photo showing Sinwar’s body following his death in clashes in Rafah, southern Gaza. The image depicts several Israeli soldiers standing around his body inside a building in Tel al-Sultan.

The Israeli military stated that a drone was dispatched to the building, identifying what appeared to be Sinwar’s body before ground forces arrived. Investigators who had previously interrogated Sinwar during his imprisonment in Israel were brought in to identify the body.

A DNA test and dental analysis were conducted on the body, with military sources confirming that the results were positive, verifying Sinwar’s identity.

Sinwar, who leads both the political and military wings of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has been one of Israel's key targets since the start of the confrontations.

Since October 7, he has been a major focus in global headlines, with Tel Aviv accusing him of orchestrating the attack that killed 1,200 people.