Ukraine attacks, Iran talks top Trump-Putin call

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump revealed details of a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which covered escalating military tensions in Ukraine and ongoing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the call as “good, but not the kind that will lead to immediate peace,” adding that Putin strongly emphasized his intent to respond to Ukraine’s recent drone attacks targeting Russian military aircraft.

Regarding the Iran’s nuclear issue, Trump warned that “time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons.” He also stated that Putin expressed readiness to participate in nuclear negotiations with Iran and possibly help accelerate a resolution.

“A final answer from Iran will be required very soon,” Trump wrote, signaling growing diplomatic pressure around the nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the call focused on the situation in Ukraine, particularly recent “Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians,” as well as the second round of Russia–Ukraine negotiations.