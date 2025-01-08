“All Hell Will Break Loose”: Trump warns Hamas, hints at US military action

Shafaq News/ US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Hamas, declaring that “all hell will break loose” if hostages taken during the October 8, 2023, attack in southern Israel are not released by the time he takes office on January 20.

Speaking at a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump stressed the urgency of the situation. “If they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” he said. “I don’t have to say any more, but that’s what it is.”

The remarks mark a sharp departure from outgoing President Joe Biden’s approach to the Gaza conflict. While Biden has increased military aid to Israel, he has refrained from direct intervention. Trump's comments, however, hint at a potential escalation under his administration, particularly as the conflict has already claimed over 45,885 Palestinian lives, according to international monitors.

Trump’s foreign policy statements extended beyond Gaza to US involvement in Syria, where approximately 2,000 American troops remain stationed.

When asked about their future role following the December fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Trump declined to provide specifics. “I won’t tell you that, because that’s part of a military strategy,” he said, leaving open the question of how his administration might navigate the region’s shifting dynamics.

He also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing him as a “friend” and “very smart guy” for his country’s strategic moves in Syria.

“He sent his people in there through different forms and different names, and they went in, they took over, and that’s the way it is,” Trump said, alluding to Turkiye’s support for opposition groups instrumental in overthrowing Al-Assad.

Trump’s rhetoric has sparked speculation about a more aggressive US posture in the Middle East, raising questions about the impact of his hardline stance as he prepares to assume office for a second term.