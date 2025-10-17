Security plan urgent after Iraq election candidate assassination, lawmaker warns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A comprehensive security plan for Iraq’s November 11 elections has become urgent following the assassination of candidate Safaa al-Mashhadani, a lawmaker said on Friday.

Al-Mashhadani, a Baghdad Provincial Council member from the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, was killed on October 15 when a sticky bomb detonated under his car in Tarmiyah, north of the capital, injuring four others.

Parliament's Security and Defense Committee member Ali al-Bandawi told Shafaq News that measures, such as preemptive operations and stronger intelligence coordination, are needed to maintain stability. “Election security is the foundation of legitimacy and public trust.”

Deputy Joint Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadi had reassured that surveillance systems are being deployed to monitor polling centers nationwide, noting that election security is under judicial supervision, and includes preventive investigations into threats targeting candidates and campaign offices.