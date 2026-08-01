Baghdad fire leaves 10 with smoke inhalation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Civil Defense teams rescued 25 residents, including 10 suffering smoke inhalation, from a fire in a six-story commercial and residential building in Baghdad’s Al-Karkh on Saturday.

The blaze was concentrated on the residential third floor, prompting firefighting, rescue, and ambulance teams to deploy an aerial ladder for access and evacuation. Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze.

A forensic expert was assigned to determine its cause, while the directorate stated that the building violated Civil Defense safety requirements.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026