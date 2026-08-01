Nine officials held in Al-Diwaniyah corruption raids

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Nine Health and Municipality department employees were arrested in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah province on Saturday over alleged financial and administrative corruption, a security source told Shafaq News.

A Counter-Terrorism Service force and a Federal Commission of Integrity team had carried out raids against employees wanted by the judiciary, the source added.

On June 28, the government launched the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, which led to 31 arrests across seven cases between July 20 and 26 alone, including 17 in Al-Diwaniyah. The campaign recorded 67 detentions in its initial phase.

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