Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkiye with 1-0 win

Shafaq News- San Francisco (Updated at 09:47)

Turkiye were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday after a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in Group D, despite playing the entire second half with a man advantage.

Paraguay struck after only 64 seconds when Matias Galarza scored from distance, giving Gustavo Alfaro’s side an early lead that proved enough to revive their own campaign and end Turkiye’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The South Americans suffered a major setback in first-half stoppage time when Miguel Almiron was shown a straight red card, forcing Paraguay to defend the lead with 10 men after the break.

Turkiye controlled most of the second half and pushed Paraguay deep, but Vincenzo Montella’s side failed to turn possession into an equalizer, wasting chances and struggling to break down a disciplined defensive block.

The result left Turkiye without a point after two matches, following their opening 2-0 defeat to Australia, and confirmed their exit before their final group match against the United States.

Paraguay, who had opened with a 4-1 loss to the United States, moved onto three points and restored their hopes of reaching the round of 32. Alfaro’s side now face Australia in their final Group D match, with qualification still possible after a win built on Galarza’s early strike and a long second-half defensive stand.