Basrah crude gains on US-Iran supply concerns

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in global oil markets as concerns over Middle East supply intensified amid fading prospects for an agreement to end the US-Iran war.

Basrah Heavy gained $0.39, or 0.64%, to $61.77 per barrel, while Basrah Medium rose $0.39, or 0.60%, to $65.07.

Globally, Brent crude futures climbed 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.49 a barrel, after rising on Monday to their highest since July 30. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 75 cents at $85.25 a barrel, after earlier rising more than 1% to $85.37, their highest since July 31.