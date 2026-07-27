PM Barzani: Erbil-bound drones sent from Nineveh

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday said some drones targeting Erbil were launched from Nineveh province, urging the federal government to stop armed groups from using Iraqi territory to “threaten” the Region.

Speaking at a press conference, Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had sought an air-defense system through Baghdad and several foreign governments but was not permitted to acquire one, although defensive systems alone “will not end the threat.”

On July 24, Global Coalition air defenses shot down five explosive drones over Erbil, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate, which reported that the aircraft approached from west of the province and caused no casualties, although falling debris ignited dry vegetation.

Around 20 drone and missile attacks have targeted the Kurdistan Region since July 17, including US-linked sites around Erbil and Iranian-Kurdish opposition bases in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah. The strikes killed at least nine people and wounded six, all members of Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups.

Iran’s army has taken responsibility for attacks on US infrastructure and Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups, but no Iraqi armed faction has claimed the strikes. Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada denied on July 17 that any operation had been launched from Iraqi territory, while Saraya Awliya Al-Dam rejected reports linking it to the attacks on July 25 as false and unsupported by evidence.

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage