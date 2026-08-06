Three tankers dock at Basra to load Iraqi crude

Shafaq News- Basra

Three oil tankers with a combined storage capacity of 5.3 million barrels docked at Iraq's southern Basra port on Thursday to load crude oil, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News.

Two of the vessels have a capacity of 2 million barrels each, while the third can carry 1.3 million barrels.

Iraq normally exports about 3.6 million barrels per day, including around 3.4 million bpd through its southern Basra terminals, according to Iraqi Oil Ministry figures, before the US-Israeli war on Iran caused the sharpest oil-revenue decline among Gulf producers.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed