Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi warplanes carried out 19 airstrikes on Taiz, Al-Jawf, and Marib over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding civilians, including women and children, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.

The total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation began had reached 936, Saree stated, warning that the attacks and civilian casualties would have “severe consequences for Saudi Arabia.”

متحدث القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع:شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 19 غارة جوية من خلال طائرات "F15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف، استهدفت محافظات #تعز و #الجوف و #مأرب وخلفت شهداء وجرحى بينهم أطفال ونساء ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي… — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 22, 2026

Saba media outlet, affiliated with Yemen's internationally recognized government, reported heightened alert and mobilization in Lahj to counter “Houthi threats” and reinforce front lines. A food and logistics convoy from Khadir and Sharab al-Rawnah in Taiz also reached forces stationed in Asifra.

Three trucks carrying the bodies of Houthi fighters arrived at Dhamar General Hospital, the agency said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would continue supporting Saudi Arabia against attacks by the Houthis and other Iran-backed groups, citing US defense commitments to Riyadh. Speaking to Fox & Friends, Rubio also said Washington was working to help restore Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline.

وصول ثلاث قاطرات محملة بجثث قتلى حوثيين إلى مستشفى هيئة ذمار#اليمن #قناة_سبأ_الفضائية pic.twitter.com/eeOisW6XHW — قناة سبأ الفضائية (@sabatvye) September 22, 2026

In a joint statement issued after talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 21, G7 foreign ministers called on Iran to end its support and arms transfers to the Houthis. They also called on the group to halt military operations and attacks on civilian shipping and return to the political process.

According to UNHCR, more than 130,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of September, with Taiz accounting for over 60% of the total, while at least 110 civilian casualties, including 28 deaths, have been reported. The agency warned that further fighting could drive more people from their homes and across the Gulf of Aden to Djibouti and Somalia.