Shafaq News- London

Club football has entered an unusual three-week pause, but the international calendar offers a packed run of major fixtures, including the UEFA Nations League and Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell.

The September and October international windows have effectively been combined, allowing many European national teams to play four matches between September 24 and October 6 before Europe's major domestic leagues resume.

Netherlands vs Germany

The Nations League opens on September 24 with one of Europe's oldest rivalries. Germany begins a new era under Jurgen Klopp, while Xavi Hernandez takes charge of the Netherlands for the first time. Both teams were drawn in League A Group 2 alongside Serbia and Greece.

Italy vs Belgium

Italy and Belgium meet on September 25 in another heavyweight League A opener. The match begins a demanding Group A1 schedule that also includes France and Turkiye, leaving little room for an early setback.

England vs Spain

The standout match of the opening week brings England and world champion Spain together at Wembley on September 26 in a rematch of the Euro 2024 final. England begins its first competitive campaign since the World Cup, while Spain enters the Nations League after reaching the 2025 final.

Norway vs Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in Portugal's squad as new coach Jorge Jesus begins his first international window. Portugal travels to Norway on September 27 after opening against Wales.

Belgium vs France

France travels to Belgium on September 28, three days after opening against Turkiye. The two European heavyweights share Group A1 with Italy, making their meetings potentially significant in the race for the knockout stage.

Spain vs Croatia

Spain faces Croatia on September 29 after its opening match against England. The sides share League A Group 3 with England and Czechia.

France vs Italy

France hosts Italy in Paris on October 2 in one of the window's biggest fixtures. It is the first of two major home games for France in four days, with Belgium visiting on October 5.

Croatia vs England

England travels to Croatia on October 3 for its third match of the window after facing Spain and Czechia. Thomas Tuchel's side then closes the break against Czechia at Wembley on October 6.

Portugal vs Norway

Portugal and Norway meet again on October 4, eight days after their first encounter, this time on Portuguese soil. The fixture could already carry major weight in Group A4 after both teams complete their opening three matches.

France vs Belgium

France and Belgium meet again on October 5, only a week after their first encounter, giving both teams an immediate opportunity to reverse or reinforce the result of their September 28 meeting.

Argentina vs Benin

The international window closes on October 6 with one of its most significant occasions, when Lionel Messi is scheduled to make his final Argentina appearance against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires after announcing his international retirement following the World Cup. The 39-year-old was called up specifically for the farewell match.