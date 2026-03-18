White House: 7,800+ strikes hit Iran, 100+ vessels destroyed

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House said on Wednesday that US forces have carried out more than 7,800 strikes on targets in Iran and destroyed over 100 vessels since the outbreak of the war.

A White House spokesperson told US media that Washington is “pressing ahead with operations against the Iranian system.”

Earlier today, Donald Trump described Iran as the “leading state sponsor of terrorism, asserting that the United States is moving “rapidly to bring this system to an end.”