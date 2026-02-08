SAC opposes threats against Iran, calls for national-interest discipline

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s State Administration Coalition (SAC) on Sunday rejected threats targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran as contrary to international norms and conventions, according to a statement.

SAC, a governing alliance formed in 2022 that brings together major Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political forces, voiced full support for the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, calling for adopting dialogue “in a manner that ensures sparing the region and the world the scourge of wars that serve no party, but rather exacerbate the humanitarian and economic crises.”

The coalition further stressed the need to regulate political statements, media discourse, and conduct that “do not align with Iraq’s national interest.”

The remarks followed the conclusion on Friday of US-Iran nuclear talks in Muscat, held under Omani sponsorship between a US delegation led by Envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian team headed by FM Abbas Araghchi, marking the first round of negotiations since US strikes in June on sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day war between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Araghchi described the atmosphere as positive, saying Iran conveyed its concerns, interests, and negotiating priorities. US President Donald Trump later called the talks “very good,” while warning that failure to reach an agreement would carry “very steep” consequences for Iran.

