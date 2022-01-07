Tourists from all over Iraq flock to al-Sulaymaniyah to enjoy snowfall

Shafaq News / Tourists from Baghdad and southern Iraqi governorates are flocking to al-Sulaymaniyah to enjoy the snow that covered the city.

The media official of al-Sulaymaniyah's tourism department, Dasyar Mohammad, told Shafaq News agency that snow attracts tourists, pointing that last week, 60,000 tourists visited mount Azmar in the governorate.

"Last year, more than 1.5 million tourists visited al-Sulaymaniyah", Mohammad indicated.

For his part, the head of the hotels union in al-Sulaymaniyah, Mahmoud Tawfiq, told Shafaq News agency that visiting the governorate to enjoy the winter season is not costly, since it does not have any remarkable tourist sites, noting that the tourism sector can thrive in al-Sulaymaniyah if the government worked to enhance it.

He added that hundreds of tourists from different Iraqi areas are flocking to the governorate to enjoy its special nature during winter.