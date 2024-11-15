“Invisible hand” delays Israeli military progress in Lebanon, analyst claims

Shafaq News/ An "invisible hand" slows down the Israeli military's operations in southern Lebanon, causing the army to pay a heavy price, said the military analyst, Avi Ashkenazi.

"Over a month ago, the Israeli army entered the war in Lebanon with full force, with a clear objective of inflicting severe damage to Hezbollah’s headquarters and leadership, weakening the militia significantly," he stated to Israeli Maariv newspaper.

However, Ashkenazi pointed out that after this initial success, an unidentified "invisible hand" intervened, slowing the pace of operations instead of intensifying them, which led to a reduction in Israeli pressure.

While acknowledging that Hezbollah is currently at its weakest, the Israeli analyst noted that Israel is making serious tactical mistakes, paying a heavy price for its actions.

Ashkenazi, who accompanied the Israeli military to southern Lebanon, explained that the slow pace of action cost the Israeli Army heavily in recent days, calling for the need to speed up the pace of action.

He also criticized the Israeli forces' inability to defend against Iranian drones operated by Hezbollah fighters, resulting in casualties.

He pointed out that there are technical issues in the confrontations. Despite initial successes with ground incursions over a month ago, the Israeli army has shifted back to heavy airstrikes to support its struggling ground forces.

Ashkenazi revealed that the fighting in Lebanon began in an organized manner through four divisions, and tens of thousands of soldiers were recruited for the task of completely dismantling the first line of Hezbollah formations in a reasonable time.