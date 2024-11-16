Israeli Army issues threats to areas in Dahye and southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli Army demanded the evacuation of several villages and areas in Dahye and southern Lebanon.

In the south, the Israeli Army’s warning included Kfar Hamam, Kfar Shuba, Burj Al-Muluk, Al-Khiam, Blat, Debbin, Arnoun, Yohmor, Deir Siryan, Al-Taybeh, Qasbiya, Mazraat Kawthariyat Al-Riz, Al-Humayri, Matariyat Al-Shomer, and Kfar Tibnit.

In Dahye, the warning included Burj al-Barajneh, Hret Hreik, and Hadath.

Earlier today, Israeli aircraft and artillery launched a series of attacks on Dahye and at least 28 cities and villages in southern Lebanon a the Bekaa area, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed 3,452 and injured 14,664 others.

On the other side, Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces gathering in Avivim, Yir’on, Bar’am, al-Manara, Doviv, Yaara, Manara Katzrin in northern Israel, as well as Maroun al-Ras, Talousa, and Markaba, Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon., in addition to Shiraga base (administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) north of occupied Akka (Acre), Stella Maris naval base in Haifa.