Israel-Lebanon ceasefire talks show progress as war rages on

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US envoy, Amos Hochstein, concluded his second meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, noting that the atmosphere was positive and an improvement over their first meeting, while also signaling further progress in efforts to negotiate a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Hochstein said that he is heading to Israel in an attempt to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah group, following reported progress in talks in Beirut. The US envoy arrived in Lebanon on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement.

Prior the visit, Lebanese officials submitted a written response to a US-proposed ceasefire framework after Hezbollah conveyed its feedback on the draft to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The draft framework reportedly includes commitments by both Israel and Lebanon to adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates the Lebanese Army as the sole armed force in southern Lebanon, supported by UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the total causality toll in the war with Israel has risen to 3,558 dead and 15,123 injured. Among those in the health sector, 214 individuals have been killed and 321 wounded. Additionally, the conflict has damaged 40 hospitals, 94 medical and ambulatory centers, and 249 vehicles.

On the Israeli side, the Israeli Ministry of Health confirmed 38 casualties in the northern region (on the Lebanese frontier) during the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry, the total number of troops hospitalized has reached 22,482, since October 10, 2023.

In related developments, Hezbollah declared in a series of statements that it has targeted today Israeli soldiers gathering in the Al-Marj site (in the vicinity of Wadi Hunin), outskirts of Shamaa, Jal Al-Deir site (opposite Maroun Al-Ras), and Al-Khiam in southern Lebanon, along with Safed, Avivim, Yiftah Barracks in northern Israel.

Hezbollah also hit a logistical base of the 146th Division of the Israeli army (east of Nahariya), Sharga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) north of Akka (Acre) for 3 times, and Ayelet base (a newly established command center for the 91st Division) west of the Ayelet HaShahar settlement.