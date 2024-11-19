Battles intensify, Hezbollah and Israeli army trade blows as casualties mount on both sides

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli army announced that it began a large-scale raid operation targeting a major Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, at a time when the party announced the bombing of Israeli bases and settlements.

The Israeli Army declared in a statement hitting “dozens of targets including, command centers, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and rocket launching positions in the south of Lebanon.”

Israeli media reported that casualties of Israeli soldiers since the beginning of the Lebanon ground operation reached 1000.

On the other side, Hezbollah revealed in a series of statements that it had targeted today "Glilot Base, the headquarters of intelligence Unit 8200 near Tel Aviv”, and “Ramat David base (a major airbase in the north hosting combat squadrons), southeast of Haifa”, the Krayot area north of Haifa, and Maalot Tarshiha. It has also hit Israeli military forces at the outskirts of Al-Khiam, Maroun Al-Ras, Shamaa, and Al-Bayada villages in southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities a year ago have resulted in the deaths of 3,516 people and injuries to 14,929 others, including 671 women and 231 children among the fatalities, with 2,646 women and 1,330 children injured.

Regarding the number of victims in the health sector, the ministry declared 212 dead, and 317 wounded, as well as 249 vehicles, 93 medical and ambulatory centers, in addition to 40 hospitals targeted and damaged.