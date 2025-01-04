Cargo plane from Iraq delivers military equipment to US base in northeast Syria

Shafaq News/ A cargo plane from Iraq landed at dawn at a US military base in the town of Al-Shaddadi, south of Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

On Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced in an article that the plane was loaded with military and logistical equipment and had departed from Iraq.

“This comes as a part of Coalition Forces’ efforts to boost their military bases in north-east Syria,” the SOHR noted.

Advanced military equipment and weapons also arrived earlier at the Kharab al-Jir base in the countryside of Rumailan, north of Hasakah.

Previously, the Observatory reported that, since the start of December, cargo planes have consistently delivered advanced military equipment, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The SOHR also reported that the escalation in northern Syria continues to rise, “while Coalition forces continued to bolster their presence in their bases, particularly at the Koniko gas facility and the Al-Omar oil field.”

The report added that these movements are part of ongoing military operations aimed at securing the region and preventing potential escalations by ISIS cells.