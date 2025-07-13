AANES: Syria dialogue marks new era for solution

Shafaq News – Qamishli

On Sunday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) declared that its latest talks with the Syrian government represent a turning point toward a Syrian political settlement.

In an official statement, AANES thanked the United States and France for their “support for peace, stability, and democracy in Syria,” emphasizing that sustainable solutions can only be reached through responsible, inclusive dialogue.

AANES reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s territorial unity as a “non-negotiable principle” and rejected accusations of separatism, asserting that its calls for decentralization, social justice, gender equality, and inclusive constitutional guarantees align with the original goals of the 2011 uprising.

Blaming decades of centralized rule for the country’s repeated crises, the administration expressed readiness to integrate into national institutions on a democratic basis, contribute to drafting a new constitution, and called on all political forces to reject incitement and safeguard the dialogue process.

Tensions persist between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army units, despite a March agreement aimed at integrating the SDF into a restructured Syrian state. A core dispute remains over the SDF’s demand to retain its autonomous command and territorial control in the northeast, while Damascus insists on full integration under a centralized military structure.