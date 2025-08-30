SDF launches anti-ISIS campaign in Hasakah

Shafaq News – Hasakah

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a large-scale security campaign in Hasakah on Saturday, targeting ISIS cells and hideouts in coordination with the Internal Security Forces and the Women’s Protection Units.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the SDF imposed a citywide curfew from the early morning hours, deployed heavily armed units, and sealed all entry and exit points while dozens of military vehicles entered the city.

In a statement, the SDF explained that the operation aims to pursue ISIS remnants, dismantle logistical networks, and prevent potential attacks on prisons and detention facilities. It called on residents to cooperate with its forces and reaffirmed that civilian safety remains its highest priority.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) noted that the operation is focused on cells that were preparing to attack a prison holding hundreds of ISIS detainees and were involved in human smuggling activities, adding that several suspects have been arrested.