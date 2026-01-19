Syria’s SDF loses control of Al-Shaddadi prison holding ISIS detainees

Shafaq News– Hasakah

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday that they have lost control of Al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, which holds thousands of ISIS members, after repeated attacks by government-affiliated factions.

In a statement, the SDF said its fighters repelled the attacks several times, adding that the prison is about two kilometers from a Global Coalition base whose forces did not intervene despite repeated requests.

Statement to the Public Regarding the Recent Developments at Al-Shaddadi PrisonSince the early hours of this morning, Al-Shaddadi Prison, which holds thousands of detainees from the terrorist organization ISIS, has been subjected to repeated attacks carried out by factions… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 19, 2026

Earlier today, Shafaq News correspondent reported that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began deploying reinforcements to the town of Al-Shaddadi, about 60 km south of Hasakah city, adding that dozens of positions vacated by the SDF in the southern Hasakah countryside were vandalized and taken over by "armed residents loyal to the Syrian government."

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted the Defense Ministry as accusing what it described as PKK terrorist militias of planting several improvised explosive devices west of Al-Shaddadi, adding that the explosions struck two civilian vehicles, resulting in several injuries.

إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع لـ سانا: ميليشيات PKK الإرهابية قامت بزرع عدة عبوات ناسفة غرب بلدة الشدادي بريف الحسكة الجنوبي ما أدى لانفجارها بسيارتين للأهالي، وإصابة عدد منهم بجروح متفاوتة.#وزارة_الدفاع_السورية #الحسكة pic.twitter.com/EWBhe3CoLM — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) January 19, 2026

In a separate statement, the SDF revealed that it has coordinated with the Coalition for the past three days to transfer ISIS detainees from Al-Aqtan prison to secure locations. It also noted that the fighting has killed nine of its members and wounded 20 others so far.

Additionally, Syria TV shared in a post on X a circulating video showing a warplane releasing heat flares over the perimeter of Al-Aqtan prison, without provinding more information.

خاص | لحظة إلقاء طائرة حربية بوالين حرارية فوق سجن الأقطان في ريف الرقة#نيو_ميديا_سوريا pic.twitter.com/hpSCqC7Qof — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) January 19, 2026

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Hasakah, Al-Qamishli, and Amuda have received more than 11,000 people from over 1,600 families, mostly Kurdish, from Raqqa and Al-Tabqah. SOHR also reported that a Red Crescent medical center was set ablaze after its medical equipment and electronic devices were looted at Al-Arishah Camp in Hasakah countryside.

Amid appeals to ensure food security and secure safe shelters | The number of displaced people from Al-Raqqah to Al-Hasakah exceeds 11,000#SOHRhttps://t.co/nsbXP1qSvW — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) January 19, 2026

Al-Hasakah | Kurdish Red Crescent centre exposed to burning and looting in Al-Arishah camp in countryside#SOHRhttps://t.co/pzBnOuWUxD — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) January 19, 2026

On January 18, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, signed an agreement with the SDF under which Syrian state institutions will assume administrative authority over Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor, and Raqqa provinces. The deal followed armed clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, particularly around areas in Raqqa province, which hosts US and Global Coalition forces and contains camps and detention facilities holding ISIS members.

This is a breaking story…