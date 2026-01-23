Syria’s YPG warns of rising risks at ISIS detention sites

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), a component of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), warned on Friday that security conditions are deteriorating at ISIS detention sites and camps in northeastern Syria, citing growing risks amid troop redeployments.

YPG spokesperson Simand Ali told Shafaq News that the group’s forces have withdrawn from parts of Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces and are now concentrating along the administrative borders of Hasakah Province, pointing out that conditions have worsened at Al-Shaddadi prison, detention centers in Raqqa, and Al-Hol camp, with security inside the facilities becoming increasingly fragile.

“Kobani remains under siege by armed factions and continues to face water cutoffs,” he noted, adding that security and humanitarian threats are escalating at an alarming pace. On the ceasefire, Ali said that the four-day truce had seen dozens of violations, indicating that the SDF is seeking to secure a comprehensive and long-term ceasefire.

The YPG spokesperson also praised the Kurdistan Regional Government for what he described as a positive role in halting attacks and maintaining relative stability, stressing that coordination with the Region is essential to preventing a broader security or humanitarian crisis.

Earlier, Syria’s Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire under a new understanding with the SDF aimed at reducing tensions and opening a path for discussions on administrative and military integration arrangements in Hasakah. The move followed the collapse of previous understandings and renewed security developments linked to camps and prisons holding ISIS-linked fighters and their families.