Syrian army, SDF exchange fire in Hasakah despite truce

Shafaq News– Damascus

Clashes and shelling exchanges erupted between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army in the Hasakah countryside, southeastern Syria, despite a declared ceasefire, Shafaq News correspondent in Syria reported on Wednesday.

The SDF targeted Syrian army positions on Mount Abdulaziz in Hasakah and near the village of Qana, south of the city, using rocket launchers, as Syrian forces attempted to advance toward the area.

The clashes disrupted internet services in Kobani, northern Aleppo, and surrounding areas, forcing residents to rely on Turkish mobile networks, with outages also reported across parts of northeastern Syria, and the cause remained unclear.

Rawan Sheikho, a member of medical teams in Kobani, told Shafaq News that Syrian army shelling continued to hit Kurdish villages in southern Kobani’s countryside amid road closures cutting the area off from neighboring regions, adding that the clashes, concentrated around Sarrin and Jalabiya, killed one civilian and wounded three others.

According to Syrian media outlets, the Syrian army accused the SDF of launching drone and artillery attacks on its positions near Sarrin, Al-Sinaa village east of Aleppo, Kharab Ishq, and sites in the Hasakah countryside, killing two soldiers, wounding others, and destroying an army tank during clashes around Mount Abdulaziz. Separately, the Syrian Defense Ministry’s Media and Communications Department said the SDF targeted army positions more than 35 times during the first day of the ceasefire period, resulting in the deaths of 11 soldiers and injuries to more than 25 others.

Meanwhile, the SDF accused the government of violating the ceasefire through continued artillery and heavy weapons attacks in the Jazira region and Kobani, denying responsibility for the ammunition explosion depot in Tal Kocher, attributing it to an accident during the transport of government munitions.

Earlier this week, the Syrian presidency announced that it had reached a joint understanding with the SDF on issues related to the future of Hasakah province and administrative and military integration.