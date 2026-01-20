SDF thwarts ISIS prison break attempt in northern Syria

Shafaq News– Damascus/ Erbil

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday they thwarted an ISIS attack targeting Al-Sinaa Prison in Syria’s Hasakah province, killing three attackers and wounding others, as renewed fighting in northern Syria raised fears of an extremist resurgence.

An SDF field commander told Shafaq News that ISIS sleeper cells attempted to storm the prison in a bid to free foreign detainees, prompting hours of clashes before the assault was contained. SDF forces sealed off the area, launched a sweeping security operation in surrounding neighborhoods, and deployed armored vehicles and counterterrorism units to reinforce the prison’s perimeter.

Shafaq News correspondent said Al-Sinaa Prison holds around 3,000 foreign ISIS members from European, Gulf, African, and other nationalities.

The incident coincided with mounting political warnings over the deteriorating security situation. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani urged the international community to immediately halt clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF, warning that continued fighting could pave the way for ISIS and other extremist groups to re-emerge.

In a statement, Barzani said he had made every effort to prevent disasters and tragedies in northeastern Syria, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire and the resolution of disputes through dialogue.

The KDP bloc in the Kurdish Parliament warned that ignoring the rights and specific circumstances of Kurds in Syria would undermine stability and could lead to displacement, humanitarian disasters, and acts of ethnic cleansing. The bloc urged the international community and the US-led Global Coalition to take immediate and effective steps to stop the fighting and prevent a renewed rise of ISIS, terrorism, and extremism.

The escalation comes as the SDF announced its withdrawal from Al-Hol camp, which houses families of ISIS members, citing the stance of the international community. The Syrian army, however, accused the SDF of abandoning security at the camp and allowing detainees to escape.

Official Statement Regarding Al-Hol CampDue to the international indifference toward the issue of the ISIS terrorist organization and the failure of the international community to assume its responsibilities in addressing this serious matter, our forces were compelled to… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 20, 2026

بعد الاتفاق الأخير بين الحكومة السورية وقسد، أقدمت قسد على إطلاق سراح عدد من سجناء تنظيم "داعش" وعائلاتهم من السجون، واليوم انسحب عناصرها المكلفون بحراسة مخيم الهول شرقي الحسكة دون أي تنسيق مع الحكومة السورية، أو التحالف الدولي — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) January 20, 2026

The developments have also reignited concern in Baghdad over the fate of ISIS detainees held in prisons and camps near the Iraqi border. Those facilities are believed to hold between 9,000 and 10,000 ISIS fighters, along with tens of thousands of family members, including more than 3,000 Iraqi nationals. In response, Iraq tightened security along its border with Syria and ordered full coordination with Kurdistan Region forces to prevent any spillover from fighting near the frontier.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite a cross-border threat