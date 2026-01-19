US-led Coalition enters Syria's Al-Aqtan prison following clashes

Shafaq News– Damascus

On Monday, a patrol from the US-led Global Coalition arrived at Raqqa’s Al-Aqtan prison in northeastern Syria, which holds hundreds of ISIS members, following clashes between prison guards from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government-affiliated forces that attempted to seize control of the facility, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

According to our correspondent, the delegation entered the prison to negotiate with the prison administration on securing a safe mechanism to evacuate SDF forces tasked with guarding the facility, with the prison to be secured later in coordination with the Syrian government after SDF forces withdraw. Coalition warplanes also flew over the prison and dropped warning flares in an effort to halt the clashes.

Earlier today, fighting erupted in the area surrounding the prison between armed residents, Syrian government forces, and security personnel affiliated with the SDF. The group said in a statement that it continues to coordinate with the Global Coalition to transfer ISIS detainees held at Al-Aqtan Prison to secure locations, noting that the Coalition, despite repeated assurances, has yet to take any practical steps.

Statement to the Public Regarding the Recent Developments at “Al-Aqtan” Prison in RaqqaFor the past three days, our forces have been coordinating with the International Coalition to transfer ISIS detainees held at “Al-Aqtan” Prison in the city of Raqqa to safe locations.… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army’s Operations Directorate said in a statement to the state media outlet SANA, that government forces have taken control of the town of Al-Shaddadi and its prison in southern Hasakah, imposed a full curfew, and launched security operations to secure the area and pursue ISIS members who fled the facility.

هيئة العمليات في الجيش العربي السوري لـ سانا: الجيش يسيطر على مدينة الشدادي وسجنها جنوب الحسكة، ويبدأ فوراً عمليات تأمين المنطقة واعتقال عناصر داعش الفارين، الذين أطلقت قسد سراحهم.#الجيش_العربي_السوري#الحسكة pic.twitter.com/XE6zW8tYaY — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) January 19, 2026

مشاهد من داخل مدينة الشدادي بعد سيطرة الجيش العربي السوري عليها وعلى سجنها، وبدء عمليات التأمين وتمشيط المنطقة بحثاً عن سجناء تنظيم داعش الذين أطلقت قسد سراحهم.#الجيش_العربي_السوري #الحسكة pic.twitter.com/eQTYiwofdq — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) January 19, 2026

The Syrian government dismissed previous SDF warning against the presence of ISIS detainees as “political exploitation of the terrorism file and a form of security pressure and blackmail,” pledging to secure all detention centers in line with international standards and ensure that no detainees escape or return to the battlefield.

#عاجل | بيان للحكومة السورية: نرفض بشكل حازم محاولات الابتزاز الأمني في ملف الإرهاب📌ما ورد في بيان الإدارة الذاتية من تحذيرات بشأن سجون داعش توظيف سياسي لورقة الإرهاب📌نتعهد بتأمين كل مراكز الاحتجاز وفق المعايير الدولية وضمان عدم فرار أي من عناصر تنظيم داعش📌نؤكد جاهزيتنا… pic.twitter.com/dUpjJdDvfC — تلفزيون سوريا (@syr_television) January 19, 2026

This is a breaking story…