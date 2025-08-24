SDF deploys armored units in Raqqa amid security sweep

2025-08-24T15:44:56+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) deployed dozens of armored vehicles and fighters around al-Aswad Stadium in central Raqqa, imposing heightened security measures, local sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The deployment included snipers positioned on rooftops, road closures leading to the stadium, and a tight security cordon around the area to counter potential threats.

The sources added that the move is part of a series of operations the SDF has recently carried out in Raqqa to pursue wanted individuals and strengthen control over the city.

