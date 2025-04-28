Reorganization underway: US-led coalition moves equipment in Eastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The US-led coalition has initiated a large-scale withdrawal of military equipment from two key bases in eastern Syria, according to a report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday.

The report states that more than 150 trucks and heavy equipment carriers entered the Al-Omar oil field and Conoco gas plant bases late on Sunday. The vehicles were seen moving military vehicles and logistical equipment toward coalition bases in al-Hasakah province. This movement is part of a broader reorganization of coalition forces in the region.

The coalition is expected to maintain a presence at two bases, al-Shaddadi and Qasrak, located in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in north-eastern Syria, in addition to a base in the north-eastern countryside of Aleppo and al-Raqqah provinces.

Sources have previously indicated that US forces are preparing to reduce their military footprint in Syria in the coming weeks.