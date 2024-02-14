UNAMI: Plasschaert exit unlinked to corruption allegations in UN mission

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) wanted to “set the record straight” in a statement, on Wednesday, regarding the recent circulation of “misleading” reports in various Iraqi media outlets concerning the departure of Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of UNAMI, in May.

UNAMI emphasized that the SRSG's departure in May, aligns with usual practices within the United Nations, including the standard rotation of senior UN officials.

With regard to The Guardian’s report about allegations of corruption, UNDP stated on 23 January 2024, that “UNDP takes any allegations very seriously and will act firmly if they are proven.”

The statement also said that UNDP has “zero tolerance” for fraud and corruption, but this does not mean “zero risk.” It said, “UNDP has been transparent about the operational risks and challenges in Iraq, and that any allegation of bribery, corruption, or fraud is investigated by UNDP’s independent Office of Audit and Investigation (OAI).”

Furthermore, the statement underscored that UNAMI and UNDP have different governance and financial structures.

UNAMI urged media outlets to prioritize accuracy and refrain from disseminating misleading information. More broadly, the impact of mis- and disinformation cannot be overstated.

Notably, on 23 January (The Guardian) exposed serious corruption allegations within UNDP in Iraq. The report said that the “UN has created a bribery culture in Iraq since 2003.”

The report said that “UN staff in Iraq asked for bribes to help businessmen get contracts for rebuilding projects.” According to three staff and four contractors, “UNDP staff wanted 15% of the contract value.” “They also helped the contractors pass the complex bidding and audit system.”

One contractor said that “UNDP staff contacted them for bribes.”