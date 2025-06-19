New Iranian missile wave hits Israel

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward Israel, triggering air raid sirens across its northern regions and causing widespread power outages.

The Home Front Command reported that between 10 and 15 missiles were fired in the latest salvo, with sirens activated in the Golan Heights, Upper and Central Galilee, the Carmel region, and Haifa Bay. Alerts were also issued in Afula and Caesarea.

Authorities later confirmed that the assault had ended, allowing residents to exit shelters and protected areas.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) confirmed the attack, announcing the launch of the fifteenth phase of the “True Promise 3” operations against Israel.

According to its statement, the operation involved more than 100 attack and suicide drones in a coordinated offensive targeting military sites in Haifa and Tel Aviv. The IRGC described the strikes as precise, warning they would continue and intensify over time.

This marked the second missile attack of the day. Earlier, between 20 and 30 projectiles had struck central Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Beersheba. Residential neighborhoods and public facilities were impacted, with casualties reported and key infrastructure damaged.

Israeli officials described the day’s barrage as the most intense since the conflict began on June 13. Health authorities recorded 271 people hospitalized with varying injuries, while local media confirmed at least three fatalities.