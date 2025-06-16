Iran intercepts Israeli missiles over Tabriz, Khuzestan

Shafaq News/ Iranian air defenses thwarted missile attacks over Tabriz and Khuzestan provinces, as clashes with Israel intensified, Iranian media reported on Monday.

One of the intercepted strikes reportedly targeted the Khuzestan Steel Company, a major industrial facility in Iran, with no recorded damage to production or administrative operations.

In response to the Israeli attacks, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, newly appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after Major General Hossein Salami was killed in Operation Rising Lion, pledged continued retaliation.

“Even if the Israeli attacks stop, we will continue our mission until the end,” Pakpour declared, affirming that Iranian attacks destroyed critical Israeli facilities and that Israeli casualties are being concealed. “Only one building we targeted, which was completely destroyed, had 70 Israelis taking shelter in it.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization extended the closure of national airspace until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, halting all domestic and international flights. The restriction, initially set to expire Monday afternoon, follows a similar measure enacted Sunday.