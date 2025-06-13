Khamenei appoints new IRGC and armed forces chiefs after commanders killed by Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued new military appointments following the deaths of top commanders in Israel’s Operation Rising Lion.

In a decree published by state media, Khamenei, who serves as the commander-in-chief of all armed forces, appointed Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, succeeding the late Major General Hossein Salami.

Pakpour previously served as commander of the IRGC Ground Forces and is considered a veteran of Iran’s regional military strategy, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

In a separate decree, Khamenei appointed Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, replacing Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

Mousavi, who is the Commander in-Chief of Iran’s regular army (Artesh), has long been regarded as a close military confidant of the Supreme Leader.

Khamenei also appointed Major General Ali Shadmani as the new commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the joint command body responsible for overseeing Iran’s strategic military operations. Shadmani replaces Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.