Iran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location After Nasrallah's reported assassination

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been relocated to a secure location within Iran under heightened security, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters.

The move comes amid escalating tensions following Israel’s announcement that it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on southern Beirut on Friday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran is maintaining constant communication with Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to strategize their next steps.

The reported assassination of Nasrallah has raised the stakes in the already volatile region, with many speculating about potential retaliatory actions.

Israel’s airstrike, which allegedly targeted a Hezbollah command center, has not yet been independently confirmed by Hezbollah or Iranian officials.