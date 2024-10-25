Khamenei orders Iran’s military to prepare multiple contingency plans against potential Israeli attack

Shafaq News/ Iranian officials reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has instructed Iran’s military to prepare several response strategies in case of an Israeli attack, including retaliation if Israel targets Iran’s critical oil or nuclear infrastructure.

According to The New York Times, the officials stated that while Khamenei has directed a forceful response if Israel strikes oil or nuclear sites, “Iran would not retaliate should attacks be confined to military bases, missile warehouses, or drone facilities.” However, the officials emphasized that “Iran will strike back if Israeli operations lead to extensive damage and significant casualties.”

The officials also noted that Iran’s military is on full alert, with air defenses reinforced around high-risk nuclear and military sites. In addition, Iran has deployed experienced military commanders—those who previously served in Iraq and Syria—along border provinces. This move is intended to anticipate possible attacks from opposition groups who could exploit a wartime scenario against Iran.

Two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told The New York Times that “if Israel inflicts severe damage on Iran, potential responses would involve launching up to 1,000 ballistic missiles, coordinating strikes with allied groups, and disrupting global energy supplies and maritime trade.”

In related remarks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated Thursday that “the United States does not intend to prolong Israel’s campaign in Lebanon,” which has lasted over a month following significant strikes against Hezbollah. Blinken expressed hope that Iran understands “any further attacks on Israel would severely jeopardize its own interests,” as Israel prepares its response to Iran’s recent missile strike in early October.

Separately, the Times of London revealed, based on an intelligence source, that Israel has delayed its retaliatory action against Iran, needing additional time to revise its strategy. This delay followed last week’s leak of US intelligence documents, which contained assessments of possible Israeli responses. The intelligence breach has prompted Israel to adjust its plans, now involving comprehensive military exercises before any attack orders are issued.

The leaked documents reportedly did not mention specific Iranian targets, yet the US has advised Israel against hitting Iran’s nuclear or oil installations.