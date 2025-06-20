Iran, Israel vow "heavy" blows

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to escalate its operations inside Iran, ordering “heavy” strikes on sites deemed essential to the stability of the country’s leadership.

In a directive, Katz also called for targeting symbols of state authority in Tehran, alongside continued assaults on nuclear-related infrastructure and personnel.

In turn, Iran’s Defence Ministry confirmed its forces remain ready for sustained combat. A source within the ministry, quoted by Iran’s Fars News Agency, pointed to a strategic framework guiding current preparations, noting that production and supply lines are functioning at full capacity to support military needs.

Both sides have been engaged in a steadily intensifying exchange of missile and drone strikes since June 13, marking a sharp escalation in cross-border military activity.

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a tactical shift in its latest operations. Declaring its 17th wave of strikes since hostilities began, the IRGC reported targeting military installations and defense industry complexes, including the Nevatim and Hatzerim airbases.

The IRGC also highlighted missile impacts in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba, presenting them as evidence of advancing offensive capabilities. It introduced a newly developed missile system, signaling a shift in both range and precision.

Israeli media, citing military sources, reported that one of the missiles launched during the latest attacks carried a cluster warhead containing 26 submunitions. It was programmed to detonate at altitude, dispersing its payload across a wide area and inflicting substantial damage over several hundred meters.