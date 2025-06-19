Netanyahu, Katz vow retaliation after Iran rocket barrage

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged to intensify military operations against Iran, holding Tehran responsible for a barrage of rocket fire that struck civilian areas across Israel, including a hospital.

Netanyahu warned that Iran “will pay the price” for the attacks, accusing what he described as Tehran’s “terrorist arms” of launching rockets at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba and densely populated locations in central Israel.

הבוקר, רודני הטרור של איראן שיגרו טילים לעבר בית החולים סורוקה בבאר שבע ולעבר אוכלוסייה אזרחית במרכז הארץ.נגבה את מלוא המחיר מהרודנים בטהרן. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 19, 2025

Defense Minister Katz stated that both he and Netanyahu had instructed the Israeli military to escalate operations against what he called “strategic targets belonging to the regime in Iran,” outlining the objective as dismantling threats to Israel and weakening Iran’s ability to sustain hostile activities in the region.

Katz also placed direct responsibility on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asserting that attacks on hospitals and residential buildings constitute war crimes and would not go without consequence.

הדיקטטור האיראני הפחדן יושב במעמקי הבונקר הממוגן ויורה ירי מכוון לעבר בתי חולים ובנייני מגורים בישראל.אלה הם פשעי מלחמה מהסוג החמור ביותר - וחמינאי יתן את הדין על פשעיו.ראש הממשלה ואני הנחינו את צה"ל להגביר את עוצמת התקיפות נגד יעדים אסטרטגיים באיראן ונגד יעדים שלטוניים בטהרן… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 19, 2025

The remarks followed a sharp escalation in hostilities. Early Thursday, Iran launched a large-scale aerial attack on Israeli territory, firing between 20 and 30 missiles and multiple waves of drones in what Israeli military media described as the most intense strike in the current round of fighting.

According to Israeli Army Radio, these projectiles hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Beersheba, striking residential neighborhoods and public facilities. The attacks caused fatalities, damaged critical infrastructure, and left at least 65 people injured across the affected areas.