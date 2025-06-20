Israel pledges to destroy Iran's nuclear threat

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, further warning of Tehran’s expanding missile stockpile.

Speaking at the Weizmann Institute—struck by Iranian missiles earlier this week—Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Iranian government as a threat to regional stability. He also claimed that Iran possesses 28,000 missiles, underscoring the urgency of dismantling its nuclear program. “Our goal is to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, and we have the capabilities to do so,” he added.

Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump, calling him “a great leader” and expressing his appreciation for what he described as “strong and consistent support.”

In turn, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned that hesitation would have enabled Iran to advance its nuclear ambitions. “We will not stop until we achieve our objectives,” he stated, noting that the current costs remain significantly lower than what Israel would incur if Iran succeeded in developing a nuclear weapon.

Sa’ar also criticized the diplomatic track, arguing that Tehran had not engaged in good faith and that Israel had already allowed space for US-led negotiations.

These remarks come amid growing regional backlash over Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a series of strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. The attacks killed several senior commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as well as nuclear scientists, drawing widespread condemnation across the region.

Iran responded with True Promise 3, launching so far 17 waves of drones and missiles in what it described as the largest direct strike on Israeli territory to date.