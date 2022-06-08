Booby-trapped drone wounds three civilians north of Erbil

Shafaq News/ An explosion was heard in Kurdistan’s capital Erbil on Wednesday evening resulting in casualties.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service revealed that today, at 9:30 p.m., a booby-trapped drone targeted the Erbil – Pirmam highway, north of Erbil governorate.

The Agency added, “the attack injured three civilians and damaged cars and a restaurant.”

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the sound was due to a drone falling on the sidewalk near the main road to Saladin resort, near the US Consulate building, north of Erbil.

Video footage showed that the cars were massively damaged around the place.