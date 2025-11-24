Explosions rock oil refinery in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

Two unexplained explosions hit an oil refinery along the Erbil–Gwer road in the Kurdistan Region on Monday evening, a source told Shafaq News.

Initial indications point to a fire inside part of the facility that may have triggered the blasts. Technical teams, the source added, are still investigating the exact cause.

No casualties were immediately reported.

The incident came a day after unidentified drones approached the airspace of the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah, activating an internal alert. According to a source familiar with that event, no drone was downed, and security forces did not engage any airborne object.