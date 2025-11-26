IED blast kills PMF member in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed on Wednesday by an improvised explosive device in the Al-Jazeera desert of Al-Anbar Province, in western Iraq.

In a statement, the PMF said the explosion targeted one of its units, killing Jumaa Ahmed Al-Jughaifi of the 57th Brigade as he was carrying out his duties.

ISIS remnants remain active in remote areas of Iraq, and explosive devices left behind since the group’s 2017 defeat continue to kill security forces and civilians in several regions.

